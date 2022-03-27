53,123 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.
PZA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. 451,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,995. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.