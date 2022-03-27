53,123 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

PZA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. 451,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,995. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

