$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.48 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

AINV opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

