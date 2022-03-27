7,325 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,325 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock worth $279,749,005 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

