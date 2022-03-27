$892.50 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $892.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.00 million and the lowest is $880.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $851.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq stock opened at $175.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $146.33 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $223,655,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

