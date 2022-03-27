99,123 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Acquired by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,597. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60.

