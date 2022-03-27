Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AADI. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,388 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,689,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,459,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,336,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AADI opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

