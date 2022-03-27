Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $160,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $9,408,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.