Abyss Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $123,957.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00035498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00111962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

