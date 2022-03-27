ACENT (ACE) Market Capitalization Tops $3.45 Million

ACENT (ACE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACENT has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $767,320.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00035498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00111962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

