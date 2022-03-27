Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.25 ($22.25) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acerinox from €16.50 ($18.13) to €11.70 ($12.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

