Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.18 or 0.07054358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00279142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.28 or 0.00803589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00102711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013267 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.54 or 0.00472224 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.04 or 0.00450911 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

