AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 175.3% from the February 28th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AGMH stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AGM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AGM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

