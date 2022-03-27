Alliance Fan Token Tops One Day Volume of $6,773.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $502,929.56 and $6,773.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.15 or 0.07032742 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.93 or 0.99993366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

