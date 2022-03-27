Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.72. 80,471,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,036,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

