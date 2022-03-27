Altius Renewable Royalties Corp (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ATRWF opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

ATRWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

