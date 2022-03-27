Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 153,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,636,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,826,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

