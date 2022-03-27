AMEPAY (AME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $64,304.00

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

