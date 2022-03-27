Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.15. 621,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,048. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

