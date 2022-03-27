Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.12

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $81.39 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00110827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 83,036,150 coins and its circulating supply is 72,910,226 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

