Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Analog Devices worth $337,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.63. 2,236,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.