Analysts Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resonant.

A number of analysts have commented on RESN shares. Craig Hallum lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Resonant to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 2,871.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

RESN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 4,520,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Resonant has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $301.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

