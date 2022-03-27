Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.33 Million

Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will post $506.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.70 million. Titan International reported sales of $403.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Titan International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

TWI opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $983.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

