AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,701,631 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,691,262 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti comprises 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.69% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $413,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

NYSE:AU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.15. 1,887,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,295. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

