Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRSGet Rating) will announce sales of $43.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.70 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $42.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $211.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $214.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $259.98 million, with estimates ranging from $241.51 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 792,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 713,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 169.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 548,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

