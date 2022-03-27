Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after acquiring an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $480.76 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

