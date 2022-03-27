Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,147 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,471,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,036,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.