Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 10.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.72. 80,471,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,036,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

