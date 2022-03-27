Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $137.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

