Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $137.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average is $141.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.