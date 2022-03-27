Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $6.07. 690,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,273. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.