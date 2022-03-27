Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 514,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 381,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSPT opened at $9.93 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.