Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.26. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

