Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $122.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.34. Arkema has a 52 week low of $100.21 and a 52 week high of $152.18. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Arkema from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.29.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

