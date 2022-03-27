Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASHTY stock opened at $276.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.99) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.51) to GBX 4,950 ($65.17) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,751.00.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

