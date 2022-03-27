Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ASHTY stock opened at $276.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.47.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.
About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.