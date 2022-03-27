Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

