ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ASLN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 126,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,735. The company has a market cap of $32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 320,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

