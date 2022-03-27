Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARZGY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.