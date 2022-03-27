Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARZGY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
