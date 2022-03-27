Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 89,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:ASAX opened at $9.76 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Astrea Acquisition by 69.7% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 466,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 191,793 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 296,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.