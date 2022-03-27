Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 50.5% in March

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 262,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrotech by 43.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Astrotech in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

About Astrotech (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

