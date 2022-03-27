Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 36,811 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $139.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

