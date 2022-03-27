ATC Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $44.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $191,813.27 and $44.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00276972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001443 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

