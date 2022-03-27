Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,107,800 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the February 28th total of 1,532,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $1.78 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

