Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic American by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $58.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.11.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

