Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AUS stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.16.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUS. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.