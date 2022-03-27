Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,516,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

