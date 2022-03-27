Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) will post $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $220,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $940,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUTL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $385.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

