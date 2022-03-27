AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,027.29 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,343.31 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,929.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,874.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.