Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,600 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the February 28th total of 243,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

