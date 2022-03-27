Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,575 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.22.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $431.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.18 and a 200 day moving average of $564.68. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

