AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. AXA has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Get AXA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AXA from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.